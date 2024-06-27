Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.74 million and $1.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,078,633 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

