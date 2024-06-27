Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $126,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 796.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

IBM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.88. 2,893,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,640. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $176.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $130.91 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

