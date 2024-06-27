Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

