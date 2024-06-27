Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $75,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 506,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,551. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

