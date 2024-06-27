Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $85.18 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $85,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.92. The company had a trading volume of 383,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.