Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,069 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 447,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

