Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 721,830 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,830 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 15.34% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $398,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 99,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.