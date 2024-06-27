Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 290,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 404,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 100,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 63,042 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. 1,730,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,936. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

