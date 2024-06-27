Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $171,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.11. The company had a trading volume of 941,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.