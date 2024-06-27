Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 122,234 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,234 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $33,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 316,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.