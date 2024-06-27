Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,722 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $98,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in General Electric by 32.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $160.51. 3,339,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.