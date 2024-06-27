Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 6,936 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

IWY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.24. 22,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,539. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $217.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

