Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 12.35% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,286. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

