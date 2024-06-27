Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 194.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

