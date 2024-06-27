Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 13,119 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

VHT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.29. 19,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,055. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

