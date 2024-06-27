Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

