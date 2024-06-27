Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 6,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

