Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.