Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,699 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

