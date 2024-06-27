Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 2.01% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RZV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.64. 7,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,338. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $109.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

