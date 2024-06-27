Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021,206 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $167,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $94.18. 466,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

