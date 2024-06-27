Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. 1,199,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

