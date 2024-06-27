Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 571,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

