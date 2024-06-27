Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,976 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

