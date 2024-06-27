Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 11,014 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 120,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

