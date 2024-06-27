Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,580,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MGV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,746. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

