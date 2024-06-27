Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 14,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

