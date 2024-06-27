WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,562 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Separately, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRPM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $113.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.43. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

