WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 813,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250,225 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 7,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.