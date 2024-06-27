WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,044. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

