WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 9,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,242. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $755.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

