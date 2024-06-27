WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 226,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,677. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

