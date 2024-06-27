WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

