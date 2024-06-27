WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,247. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

