WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 485,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,940,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,940.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 399,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 389,414 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 293,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after buying an additional 222,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 400,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,777. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Free Report

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

