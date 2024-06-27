Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,694,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,195,840. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

