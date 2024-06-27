Wedbush Weighs in on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

NYCB stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,687 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

