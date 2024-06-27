Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) in the last few weeks:

6/26/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Vista Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

5/10/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.6 %

VSTO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 477,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -340.45 and a beta of 0.88. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

