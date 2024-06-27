Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $32.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

