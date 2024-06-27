Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.28) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.28) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.61).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTB
Whitbread Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread
In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,296.59). Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.