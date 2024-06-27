Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.28) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.28) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.61).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,984 ($37.85) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,014.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,288.28. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,848 ($36.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.11). The firm has a market cap of £5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,865.00, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,296.59). Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

