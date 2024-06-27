WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.12. Approximately 62,710 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Get WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 61.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.