WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 218,796 shares.The stock last traded at $45.37 and had previously closed at $45.48.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 216,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 109,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 184,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

