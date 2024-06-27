Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Wizz Air Stock Performance
Wizz Air stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.
About Wizz Air
