Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Wizz Air stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

