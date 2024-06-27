Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $23.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WOLF. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after acquiring an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

