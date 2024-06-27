Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.96)-(0.83) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.78). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.86 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.960–0.830 EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

