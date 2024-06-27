Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Woodward accounts for approximately 2.0% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.05% of Woodward worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 139,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

