World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.25 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $149.03 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000126 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.