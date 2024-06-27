Worldcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $714.61 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $2.79 or 0.00004506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $714.61 million and approximately $127.39 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,096,309 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 255,713,569.98822498 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.72491891 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $131,967,814.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

