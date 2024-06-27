WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $220.60 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $220.60 million and $0.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007464 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002587 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.
