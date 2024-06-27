Wrapped CRO Reaches One Day Volume of $4.43 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $87.22 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 950,161,024 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 945,368,886.8195194. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08934338 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $2,583,793.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

